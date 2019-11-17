Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Speaks On Split Draw At UFC Sao Paulo

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua has spoken out on his split draw with Paul Craig at UFC Sao Paulo.

Rua and Craig shared the Octagon last night (Nov. 16). The action took place inside Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. After three rounds of action, the bout was declared a split draw.

‘Shogun Rua’ Issues Statement On Split Draw

Rua took to his Instagram account to address the decision. “Shogun” feels he won the fight.

“I always say that our only obligation is to do our best, and try to the end, always! This goes for the fighter, like me, and for anyone regardless of profession. That’s what I did yesterday in Sao Paulo, coming back from a long time without a fight, due to injuries and surgery. I am not happy, because I do not agree with the decision of the judges, I honestly think I lost the first round, but I won the remaining two rounds. I can only thank God, my family, my team and all of you for the cheering, the kindness and the many messages I received in support of this tie decision in yesterday’s fight. Thank you guys, you are my biggest motivation.”

With the draw, “Shogun” has now gone 4-1-1 in his last six outings. Time will tell what’s next for the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Do you agree with the outcome of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Paul Craig?