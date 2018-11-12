Mauro Ranallo Explains Tweet About Being A Free Agent In MMA

Top notch combat sports commentator Mauro Ranallo has gone in-depth on what his tweet about being a free agent meant.

Ranallo currently has his hands in many pots. He’s a play-by-play commentator for Showtime Boxing, Bellator MMA, and WWE’s NXT brand. The renowned commentator turned a lot of heads when he revealed that he’s a free agent on the mixed martial arts end.

Mauro Ranallo Breaks His Silence On The Tweet

Ranallo recently appeared on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour.” He revealed the circumstances surrounding his free agency reveal:

“Tweeting at certain times is not always smart as they say and I was frustrated that day by a lot of things going on internally and externally. Yes, I will say that I will continue to do MMA and I hope it will be with Bellator MMA. We’re negotiating, I love what Scott Coker has done. He’s always been there for me. I’ll never forgot some of the greatest memories of my career were with Strikeforce. And so, I hope it’s with Bellator MMA. Let I said, I was in an insecure, ‘sorry for me’ pattern.”

Bellator will be heading to Hawaii on Dec. 15. Ranallo revealed that he will return to the Bellator booth for that event. Mike Goldberg has been taking a good portion of the play-by-play duties in recent months. Goldberg even commentated Fedor Emelianenko’s last bout against Chael Sonnen in the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Ranallo was last in the booth for Bellator 206 back in late September.

Do you think Mauro Ranallo will stick with Bellator?