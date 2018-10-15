Mauro Ranallo Is A Free Agent, Remains With Bellator (UPDATED x2)

UPDATE: Sources tell MMA News that Mauro Ranallo is a free agent when it comes to working for MMA promotions.

UPDATE #2: Bellator officials tell Damon Martin that Ranallo will still commentate fights for Bellator, but he isn’t under an exclusive deal.

ORIGINAL:

Renowned play-by-play commentator Mauro Ranallo appears to be wrapping up with Bellator.

Ranallo signed with Bellator along with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) voice Mike Goldberg back in June 2017. The idea was that the two would split events, but it has become clear that Ranallo’s schedule has opened the door for Goldberg to get more work in. It looks like Goldberg will now be the permanent fixture for Bellator.

Mauro Ranallo Is Open For Business

In a surprising tweet, Ranallo revealed that he’s opening up talks with other mixed martial arts promotions to be a full time play-by-play commentator in 2019:

“Dear MMA promoters, I have called some of the most memorable moments in the sport and would love to continue doing so full time in 2019. Please contact my manager Frank Shamrock if interested in my services!”

Ranallo is considered by many to be the cream of the crop when it comes to PBP commentary for combat sports. Ranallo does commentary for Showtime Boxing, he’s done kickboxing, of course he’s a legend to MMA fans for his work in Pride FC. Ranallo even does commentary for the WWE’s NXT brand and was the voice of SmackDown.

The voice of combat sports commentated Bellator 206 late last month. Headlining that card was a “super fight” between middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and welterweight title holder Rory MacDonald. Mousasi ended up winning that bout via second-round TKO. Quinton Jackson also defeated Wanderlei Silva in their fourth encounter.

Which MMA promotion do you think Mauro Ranallo will do commentary for in 2019?