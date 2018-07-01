UFC 226’s Max Griffin Says Curtis Millender Bout is Personal

Max Griffin has a problem with Curtis Millender.

Griffin and Millender will do battle on the preliminary portion of UFC 226. The event takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be held on July 7 and will close out “International Fight Week.”

“Pain” is used to opponents talking trash. He dealt with it ahead of his bouts against current interim welterweight champion Colby Covington and Mike Perry. Griffin wasn’t bothered by the antics of “Chaos” and “Platinum.” He does, however, take issue with Millender.

Max Griffin Not A Fan of Call-Outs

During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s “Top Turtle Podcast,” Griffin revealed why he’s taking his bout with Millender personally:

“I don’t like this Curtis guy, man. I don’t like people calling me out. You can talk shit or whatnot to pump the fight and to get that attention, but don’t call me out. That’s personal. People talk shit all day, but I feel like if there’s 80 guys on the roster and you want me then I got a problem with that.”

Griffin has yet to string together two straight victories under the UFC banner. If he can defeat Millender, he’ll be able to get that second straight win. As for Millender, he’s looking to capitalize off the momentum of his UFC debut. Millender knocked out former title contender Thiago Alves with a vicious knee. “Curtious” is riding a seven-fight winning streak.

