Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Max Griffin Wants To Fight ‘Legend’ Carlos Condit After TKO Win Over Ramiz Brahimaj

By Cole Shelton
Max Griffin
Image Credit: Zuffa/Getty Images

Max Griffin is looking to fight a big name next time out.

At UFC Vegas 13, Griffin entered the fight on a two-fight losing streak and welcomed UFC newcomer, Ramiz Brahimaj. Entering the fight, a lot of pundits thought Brahimaj would submit Griffin. However, that is far from what happened as Griffin dominated the fight on the feet. What surprised “Pain” was the fact that his opponent never went for a takedown.

“I thought he was going to shoot the entire time. We had been training so much takedown defense,” Griffin said to MMANews. “Also, not letting him shoot by where you are at. He has that outside single that he really likes and all his wins were by submission so he had to go to the ground. I didn’t let him. We were looked up a few times and I showed him I was strong as shit and threw him off me when we got close.”

In the third round, Max Griffin began packing more power on his punches and threw more volume looking for the stoppage win. Then, against the cage, Griffin threw an elbow that landed on Brahimaj’s ear and it nearly took it right off.

For Griffin, he says right when he saw it, he knew the fight was over, and says it was the grossest thing he has seen in a fight.

“When I looked back, I saw it from an inch away,” Griffin said. “I said ‘oh my god, bro.’ He was like ‘what’ and it was over. Marc Smith called it. Pretty crazy.

“It felt great,” Griffin later added about getting a stoppage win. “I started pouring it on him at the end, started getting that volume up, it was a matter of time. But, that elbow, gross man.”

Now, after the win, Max Griffin is looking to get a big name and is hoping to fight a legend in Carlos Condit.

Yet, if the former welterweight title challenger isn’t available he hopes to fight Vicente Luque as he knows it would be a war.

“It is whoever. I didn’t want to say nobody. Carlos Condit, I always wanted to fight him. He is a legend to me, I’ve followed him for years,” Griffin said. “When he was in WEC whopping all those guys I said I would love to fight him. I looked up to him, good stand-up guy, a family man, takes care of all his shit. He is a real fighter, he is tight.

“Vicente Luque, he’s badass, he’s sick,” he continued. “I want to fight the guys who are dope, I just want to fight the best guys. It is a compliment.”

For when Max Griffin wants to return, it is either in December or sometime in March as he has a baby due in February.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Booked for UFC 257

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier is officially booked for UFC 257 on January 23. According to an MMA Fighting...
Read more
Interviews

Max Griffin Wants To Fight ‘Legend’ Carlos Condit After TKO Win Over Ramiz Brahimaj

Max Griffin is looking to fight a big name next time out. At UFC Vegas 13, Griffin entered the...
Read more
UFC

Michael Bisping Set For Lead Role In Upcoming Boxing Movie

Michael Bisping is set for a lead role in an upcoming movie called "The Journeyman,” based on a book from British author...
Read more
Bellator

Benson Henderson Returns Against Jason Jackson At Bellator 253

Benson Henderson is looking to get back into the win column. Henderson, who is coming off a KO loss...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Claims He’s ‘The A-Side’ In Potential Jon Jones Fight

Israel Adesanya believes he would be the A-side if he were to fight Jon Jones. For years now, Adesanya...
Read more
UFC

Jack Hermansson Claims ‘At Least Five’ Ranked Opponents Turned Him Down After Darren Till Withdrew

Jack Hermansson had a tough time getting an opponent. After Darren Till was forced to withdraw from his December...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Says He Considered Ending Retirement To Fight Jan Blachowicz

When Daniel Cormier heard his name mentioned after Jan Blachowicz won the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, it made him consider ending...
Read more
UFC

Paul Felder Steps Up to Face Rafael Dos Anjos At UFC on ESPN+ 41

Rafael dos Anjos did not have to wait long for a replacement to be found for his UFC on ESPN+41 main event...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube