Max Holloway Addresses Possible Move To Lightweight

In the main event of UFC 231 last night (Sat. December 8, 2018) UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway put on a spectacular performance. Holloway successfully defended his title against then-undefeated Brian Ortega. “Blessed” showed off his superiority in the striking department, battering Ortega for the majority of the 20 minutes they shared the cage.

He did so by walking through some hard counter shots from Ortega, who refused to go down despite the amount of punishment he took. After the fourth round, the doctors refused to allow Ortega to continue. Holloway was awarded the fourth-round TKO win and extended his undefeated streak to 13. Many in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community are now considering Holloway the greatest featherweight of all time.

Speaking at the UFC 231 post-fight press conference, Holloway addressed a potential move up to lightweight. Top match-ups against the likes of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been tossed around. In the end, Holloway is ready and willing to step in against anybody – regardless of weight class:

“Look, Dana White is the boss. The boss is looking for super fights. All the UFC guys, you guys – you guys be talking about me fighting at ’55 for super fights, so, if it’s – I keep hearing the name Conor (McGregor), Khabib (Nurmagomedov) – at the end of the day they got something to figure out. So hopefully they can figure it out, wish the best of luck to them, then we can sit down with Dana, we’ll figure it out.