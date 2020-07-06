Max Holloway: Alex Volkanovski Asked For Rematch At UFC 251

Max Holloway may have lost to Alex Volkanovski but he says it was “The Great” who asked for a rematch.

Holloway will get a second crack at Volkanovski on Saturday night (July 11). Back in Dec. 2019, Holloway lost the UFC featherweight championship to Volkanovski via unanimous decision. The rematch will serve as UFC 251’s co-main event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Max Holloway Insists Alex Volkanovski Asked For Rematch

Speaking to MMAFighting, Holloway said he didn’t need to put in any effort to get his title rematch.

“I didn’t ask for the rematch,” Holloway revealed when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I didn’t need to. He asked for it.”

Holloway went on to say there’s no added weight on his back knowing that another loss to Volkanovski would send him to the back of the line in the featherweight title picture.

“No pressure,” Holloway said. “I’m 0-0 every fight. You know this, my man.

“The next fight is always the most important one. That’s how it works with the UFC – if you’re actually asking for the toughest fights. They give it to you if that’s what you want, and you know me. You know what I always ask for.”

Holloway’s defeat to Volkanovski was the first loss for “Blessed” at featherweight since Aug. 2013. Holloway has expressed his belief that he should have had his hand raised on that night. He’s claimed that Volkanovski did the least amount of damage to him of all the title bouts he’s been a part of.

Volkanovski is hoping to solidify that he is indeed the better man inside the Octagon. This will be his first title defense and if he emerges victorious over Holloway, he’ll become just the third man to successfully defend the UFC featherweight championship. The other two are Jose Aldo and Holloway.