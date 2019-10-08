Max Holloway Believes Conor McGregor Lacks Focus

Max Holloway isn’t too interested in fighting Conor McGregor again, even though the Irishman called him out. The two fought back in 2013 where McGregor won by unanimous decision.

The Hawaiian featherweight champion says he will fight McGregor only if he is motivated like he was in the past.

“When Conor beat Aldo in December 2015 and when he beat Eddie in November 2016, for those 12 months, he ruled the world,” Holloway said on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.” “The world. Not just the UFC, the world. And the one thing I can remember and take away from that time was his focus. He was so focused. He decided what he wanted, and he said stuff, he pointed at this guy, he reached for the stars, he reached for the moon, and he made it happen. Magical.”

Although Conor McGregor called out Max Holloway, the featherweight champion points to the fact he called out a bevy of opponents. That, according to Holloway, means the Irishman has lost his focus.

“Listening to him now, I don’t see that same focus,” Holloway said. “If you’re going after everything, you’re not focused on anything. He called out like 20 guys in that interview.”