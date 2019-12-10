Max Holloway Believes He’ll Eventually Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

Max Holloway still has faith that a showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov can materialize.

Holloway is scheduled to defend his UFC featherweight championship this Saturday night (Dec. 14) against Alex Volkanovski. Nurmagomedov will put his lightweight gold on the line against Tony Ferguson on April 18. Holloway and Nurmagomedov were scheduled to collide back in April 2018, but “Blessed” had to pull out after the New York State Athletic Commission put a halt to his weight cutting.

Holloway Hopes To Fight Khabib Down The Line

Holloway had another chance to meet “The Eagle” had he beaten Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title back in April 2019. Holloway was defeated via unanimous decision. Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, Holloway expressed his belief that a bout with Nurmagomedov can still happen (via South China Morning Post).

“Khabib is on his way to being one of greatest to ever do it. I plan on being one of the greatest to ever do it. I’m sure we’re gonna meet.

“As long as my goal and his goal is the same, we’re gonna run into each other some time, and that’s being the greatest fighter of all time.”

Do you think we’ll get to see Max Holloway take on Khabib Nurmagomedov some day?