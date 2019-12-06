Max Holloway Believes He’ll Fight Conor McGregor Again Some Day

Max Holloway feels a rematch with Conor McGregor is inevitable.

Holloway and McGregor have had an interesting history with one another. The two shared the Octagon early in their UFC runs. McGregor scored the unanimous decision victory back in 2013. The “Notorious” one went on to become a “champ-champ,” while Holloway captured the UFC featherweight title and remains the 145-pound kingpin. He’ll defend his gold against Alex Volkonovski at UFC 245 on Dec. 14.

Holloway Sees Rematch With McGregor Down The Road

McGregor is set to return to action on Jan. 18 against Donald Cerrone. Speaking to reporters during a media lunch, “Blessed” said a rematch with McGregor isn’t far-fetched (via ESPN).

“If the Mystic Mac arrives, if he wants to be what he was a couple of years ago when he was the greatest mixed martial artist in the world and he wants to be the greatest again, I’m sure we’re gonna run into each other like that,” Holloway said.

With that said, don’t expect Holloway to overlook Volkanovski.

“First thing first is Alex,” Holloway said. “And if the opportunity presents itself, I’m not backing down from it. I want to be one of the greatest in this era. As long as I’m alive and as long as I fight, whenever I’m fighting I want people to talk about, ‘Oh, man, he’s one of the greatest of his time.’ That’s what I want to do. First things first, Alex is a handful. I can’t be overlooking this guy. Most of the time, when guys overlook guys we see what happens.”