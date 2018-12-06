Max Holloway To Critics: Have I Ever Missed Weight?

Max Holloway has a message to those worried about tomorrow’s (Dec. 7) weigh-ins.

Holloway is scheduled to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title against Brian Ortega this Saturday night. The 145-pound title clash will headline UFC 231. Having pulled out of UFC 223 and UFC 226 earlier this year, many are worried about Holloway’s status for the fight as the weigh-ins approach.

Max Holloway Has A Message For The Doubters

Holloway recently spoke to reporters and insisted that he was fine. He also talked about a conversation he had with UFC president Dana White, who wants “Blessed” to consider a move to lightweight (via MMAFighting.com):

“I never missed weight. Everybody keeps talking about this weight thing, and blah blah blah. Have I ever stepped on the scale and missed weight? That answers your own question. We talked a little bit about it. Not too much, not too crazy, you know? At the end of the day, I’m a champion. I’m a champion. I wanted to be a defending champion, now I want to be a pound-for-pound champion. If it’s going up a weight class, then it’s going up; if it’s staying here and defending my belt a couple of times, it’s staying here; if it’s fighting my good friend [Daniel Cormier], ‘The Kung Fu Panda’, ‘The Daddest Man on the Planet’, so be it. I want to be the best ever.”

Do you think fears over tomorrow’s weigh-in day are overblown, or is there a very real possibility that Max Holloway fails to tip the scales?