Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier Set For UFC 236 Press Conference Friday

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are set for a UFC 236 press conference Friday on the weekend of UFC 235.

UFC 236 went from being without a main event and venue/location, to possibly becoming one of the best cards of the year. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will be jumping up to 155 pounds. He’ll face Dustin Poirier for an interim UFC lightweight championship.

The interim title was implemented after current division champ Khabib Nurmagomedov was handed his Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspension. Despite having a nine-month suspension, Khabib is expected to sit out a whole year along with his fellowly suspended teammates. Also, an interim middleweight title fight will take place on the card. Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum will face off against one another for the honors.

This comes after champion Robert Whittaker was hospitalized prior to UFC 234 in what could’ve been a life-threatening incident. All four men involved in the main and co-main event will be present at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow (Fri. March 1, 2019) at 6 P.M. ET. The event will go on just before UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-ins.

As for the UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV), the show goes down from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on April 13, 2019. You can watch the UFC 236 presser here at MMA News tomorrow evening.

