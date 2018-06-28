Max Holloway Explains Why he Can’t Slip up Against Brian Ortega

Max Holloway’s next title defense is set but it won’t be an easy task.

Holloway will defend his title against rising contender Brian Ortega at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event.



Holloway was scheduled to make his next title defense against Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 but had to put out due to injury.



If you recall, this bout was originally scheduled for the UFC 218 pay-per-view event. However, Edgar was forced to withdraw from the fight after suffering a broken orbital bone in training. This led to Holloway fighting Jose Aldo in a rematch, which saw Holloway successfully retain his title with a grisly third-round TKO.

Holloway explained in a recent interview that he understands the danger that Ortega presents in this fight and that the title contender is used to having the mentality of fighting to the death. Thus, he fully knows that he will step up his game for this fight.

“Back in the day, they used to fight to the death, and that’s what he fights for,” Holloway told MMAjunkie. “He pretty much fights to the death. He fights for the finish. He’s dangerous all the time, he’s dangerous all rounds, so I’ve got to step up my game. I’ve got to be extra focused. He’s fought great competition, but now it’s time to fight the best, and the best is ‘Blessed.’”

“They’re calling it a superfight for a reason, and they’re not only talking about the main event (between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier),” Holloway said. “But at the end of the day, Brian’s just another cupcake – but a different flavor, and I like horchata.”



“I can’t wait for fight week and just to go out there and just be able to fight,” Holloway said. “It’s been too long. I just want to get back in there and remind people what era it is. Respect to Ortega, but the best is still ‘Blessed.’”



UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What are your thoughts on this fight? Sound off in the comment section.