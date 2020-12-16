Max Holloway Explains Why He Won’t Be Sparring Anymore

Max Holloway has made a change to his training camp.

Ahead of the rematch with Alex Volkanovski the former champion took sparring out of his training camp and the Hawaiian says he will stick with that in preparation for Calvin Kattar. Why he has taken out sparring is to help his brain and not take as much damage.

“I really loved how the last camp I didn’t spar,” Holloway said to ESPN. “It opened my eyes. I get injured sparring a lot before fights and I felt great going inside that fight without sparring.

“… Sparring is like an ego trip. I understand you got to do something but you can figure out different ways to move and get it done. … During the whole training camp, it helped a lot to actually put our priorities straight. I got to take out some things, I got to add a little more things. It was just changing up the recipe and the last one, I thought went pretty well and we’re kind of sticking to it and we’ll see how this one goes.”

Max Holloway is set to return to the Octagon on January 16 against Calvin Kattar as the Hawaiian looks to snap his two-fight losing skid.