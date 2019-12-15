Max Holloway Felt He Did Enough To Beat Alex Volkanovski

Max Holloway believes he should’ve had his hand raised at UFC 245.

Holloway put the UFC featherweight gold on the line against Volkanovski in Las Vegas. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC 245. “Blessed” and Volkanovski went the distance. All three judges scored the fight for “The Great,” awarding him the 145-pound gold. This is Holloway’s first loss in the featherweight division since Aug. 2013.

Holloway Feels He Did Enough Against Volkanovski

Holloway spoke to reporters during the UFC 245 post-fight press conference. “Blessed” was in good spirits but expressed his belief that he had done enough to beat Volkanovski.

“I don’t wanna sound like a sore loser. I didn’t watch no tape. I don’t know what happened. I felt like we was doing enough but there’s two guys [three judges] who’s opinions that matter the most. And them two didn’t [see] it my way. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We’ll be back. Like I said, I’m only 28. I’m only 28 guys. I’ll be back. I’ll be back and we’ll be ready.”

Holloway went on to say he felt he began to take control of the fight in the second stanza.

“I thought the first round I was feeling him out. So he did what he did in the first round. Second round, I thought I was taking over. And then three, four, five I thought it was mine. But [they] saw it in other ways. There’s only three opinions that matter. Like the great Burt Watson said, ‘don’t leave that sh*t to the judges. They’ll only make you cry.’ They made me cry twice in 2019 so let choo-choo forward to 2020. New year, new me [laughs].”