Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Agreed To For UFC 240 (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Sources have confirmed to MMA News that Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar have verbally agreed to a UFC 240 title fight, first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

It looks like Max Holloway’s next featherweight title defense is set.

Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar has been verbally agreed to for UFC 240 on July 27. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto first reported the news. UFC 240 is scheduled to take place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Peep the tweet from Okamoto below:

BREAKING: Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) vs. Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) is verbally agreed for UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton. Story coming to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/w87RLF4Xpa — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 14, 2019

Holloway is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier. “Blessed” moved up in weight in a bid for interim lightweight gold. It didn’t pan out for Holloway, but he didn’t have much to lose as his 145-pound gold wasn’t up for grabs.

As for Edgar, his last bout was back in April 2018. He defeated Cub Swanson via unanimous decision in their rematch. Holloway vs. Edgar had been booked previously, but injuries derailed those plans. Edgar took a bout back in March 2018 against late replacement Brian Ortega. Edgar was knocked out in the first round.

Many were expecting Alex Volkanovski to receive the next featherweight title opportunity after his victory over Jose Aldo. Okamoto noted that this bout isn’t necessarily indicative of Volkanovski being looked over. Instead, Okamoto claims Holloway wants to be an active champion in 2019.

What do you make of the Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar bout?