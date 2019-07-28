Max Holloway Has Certain Condition Before Committing to Alexander Volkanovski Fight

Max Holloway is now in the aftermath of his latest title defense so the obvious is to look to the future.

Holloway successfully retained the UFC featherweight title over Frankie Edgar in the headliner of the UFC 240 pay-per-view event. This fight took place on Saturday night (July 27, 2019) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Following the fight, many believe that top contender Alexander Volkanovski should be next in line for a title shot. This is a fight that some think would be a good fit to be slotted in the co-headliner of the UFC 243 pay-per-view event.

Max Holloway on Alexander Volkanovski Fight

That is possible but not something that Blessed” isn’t really committed to at this point. While Holloway wants to fight again this year, he does keep in mind that he needs to get medical testing done before agreeing to another bout.

“We’ll see what happens,” Holloway told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “I look fine, I look great, but I’ll wait to talk to my team and my coaches. I fought three title fights in seven months. I want to fight one more time this year, but we’ve got to take all the right tests and see and we’ll go from there.”

The reason for his condition is due to a pair of high-profile boxing deaths in the past week. He wants to make sure he’s fit to fight.

“I’ve got this little mini-me (his son) right here. We had some tragedies in combat sports this past week and we want to stay on top of it and go to the doctors. I’m trying to stay around for a long time, not a good time.”

Holloway also noted that Volkanovski is a “respectful guy” although he made it known that he doesn’t have any concerns about fighting “The Great” despite him putting together a 16 fight winning streak.