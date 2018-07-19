Max Holloway has given a small, but positive update on his health.

Holloway gave the mixed martial arts world a scare when he was pulled from UFC 226 due to concussion-like symptoms. Holloway looked off during his media day obligations and his team grew concerned. UFC president Dana White later said he heard the health issues stem from water poisoning.

While “Blessed” hasn’t provided much details on what is happening with his body, he is getting more tests done. The good news is that the featherweight champion is feeling better than he did during fight week.

Check out Holloway’s tweets below:

Back on the mainland for more exams. Thanks @ufc and docs for following through to try and figure this out. Starting to feel better pic.twitter.com/aaXCGMpIgT — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 19, 2018

Holloway was scheduled to take on Brian Ortega inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ortega was offered a bout with last-minute replacement Jeremy Stephens, but he turned it down. This is the third title bout in a row that Holloway has been forced to pull out of.

“Blessed” was supposed to put his title on the line against Frankie Edgar, but he ended up pulling out due to an injury. The following month, he was called upon to replace Tony Ferguson for a lightweight title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The New York State Athletic Commission ruled Holloway unfit to compete. Then there’s his bout with Ortega not taking place at UFC 226.

Do you think Max Holloway will be the same once he’s able to return to the Octagon?