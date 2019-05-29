UFC 240’s Max Holloway Isn’t Ruling Out Lightweight Return

Max Holloway may have fallen short in his bid for interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight gold, but he isn’t ruling out a return to the division.

Holloway is the reigning UFC featherweight title holder. He’s set for his third title defense on July 27. He’ll put his gold on the line against Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 240.

‘Blessed’ Feels He’d Still Be Viable At Lightweight

When Holloway competed for interim lightweight gold, Dustin Poirier defeated him via unanimous decision. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “Blessed” said he still feels a lightweight run can be successful for him:

“Birds fly, fishes swim, I fight. It ain’t nothing. You send me a contract with Daniel Cormier’s name on top tomorrow, you know I’m signing it. ‘DC’ I love you, my man, but I’m a fighter. It is what it is. This is a bump in the road and I can’t wait to get back. ’55 is still there. ’55 there’s a lot of challenges.

“When I lost to Dustin the first time at ’45, the ladder was so long to the belt. But the ’55 ladder, it’s right there. I’m in the mix. If I go up there I feel I’ll be right in the mix with all the top contenders. No disrespect to them, but I think it’s a fun weight class to be. We’ll see what happens.”

Do you think Max Holloway can find success at lightweight some day?