Max Holloway: Move to Lightweight is Just a Matter of Time

Max Holloway knows his time as a featherweight won’t last forever.

Holloway is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. He’ll defend his gold against Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 226. The title bout will take place on July 7 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event closes out “International Fight Week.”

“Blessed” has made it clear in the past that he’d like to clear out the 145-pound division before he makes the move to lightweight. He’s off to a hot start by defeating Jose Aldo twice. If he can defeat Brian Ortega, then many feel the sky’s the limit for the “Blessed” era.

During a UFC 226 media call, Holloway says when the stars align he will move up to the lightweight division (via MMANYTT.com):

“Of course I’m definitely going to go up. It’s just a matter of time, who’s left at 45 and then medically wise, too. There’s a bunch of questions that we can sit down and talk to the UFC after this fight but first things first I’ve got business to handle at 45, a throne to defend and I’ve got one of the biggest fights of my life coming up next week.”

UFC 226 is a stacked card and considered by many to be the best UFC event of the year thus far. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will challenge heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic in a “super fight.” A heavyweight grudge match between power punchers Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis is also on tap. Lightweights Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis will do battle in a crucial bout for both men. Getting the main card started will be a light heavyweight clash between Gokhan Saki and Khalil Rountree.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 226.

Do you think Max Holloway can become a two-division champion?