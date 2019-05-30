UFC 240: Max Holloway Plans To Start A New Winning Streak

Max Holloway’s 13-fight winning streak may have been snapped, but he plans on starting a new streak.

Holloway fell short in his bid to capture the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight gold. Holloway lost his bout to Dustin Poirier last month. “Blessed” still has his featherweight title and he’ll put it on the line against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 on July 27.

Holloway Looking To Start New Winning Streak

MMAJunkie.com got a chance to speak to Holloway during a media session. The 145-pound kingpin said he plans to surpass his old winning streak:

“Everybody keeps talking about, ‘Oh, your 13-fight win streak (is over).’ I’m only 27, I’m turning 28 by the end of the year. A 15-fight, 17-fight win streak is still upon us. You guys just wait and see.”

Holloway went on to say that he expects a better version of Edgar now that he’s had time to rest:

“14 months (off) he’s going to be getting better so we’re getting ready for the best Frankie Edgar ever. I can’t wait. People say in this sport you’re only as good as your last fight. I can’t wait to go out there July 27 and make them forget about it.”

UFC 240 will be held inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Holloway vs. Edgar will headline the event. A women’s featherweight clash between Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer is expected to serve as the co-main event.