Max Holloway’s Nutritionist Had No Doubt “Blessed” Would Make Weight For UFC 231

Max Holloway’s nutritionist has no fears over the weight cutting of “Blessed.”

Holloway turned in a brilliant performance against Brian Ortega at UFC 231 earlier this month. “Blessed” was seeking his second successful featherweight title defense and he did so with flying colors. Holloway battered Ortega for four rounds before the doctor had seen enough.

Tyler Minton Talks Max Holloway’s Weight Cutting

Holloway had to pull out of UFC 223 and UFC 226 during fight week. The UFC 223 situation was the result of being deemed medically unfit to compete. Holloway fell ill during UFC 226 fight week and many blamed it on a poor weight cut. Holloway’s nutritionist told MMAFighting.com that the weight cutting of “Blessed” is under control:

“I don’t want to say it was relief, because again it was just one of those things. Like the kind of thing when you know something happens, when it happens it’s just kind of like, ‘OK.’ … To be able end this year on such a positive note was awesome. But again, there was no surprised. There was no doubt that he was gonna make [weight], no doubt that he could win.”

UFC president Dana White still has concerns over Holloway’s weight cutting and says he’d like to see the featherweight champion move up to lightweight. If that happens, Minton believes Holloway would still perform at an elite level:

“At 145, at least for now, he’s gonna keep making the weight and he’s dominating. But at 155, I’d also note there’s gonna be a little more of an aspect of being able to feed him for performance. So I have no doubt he’ll be OK at that weight class. So it’s more what him and his coaches want him to do.”

Do you think Max Holloway’s fight week woes are behind him?