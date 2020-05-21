Max Holloway Offers Private Training & Dinner In Exchange For Hawaiian Food Bank Donations

Max Holloway is stepping up to help Hawaii.

The former UFC featherweight champion is helping the “All 4 Hawaii Challenge,” by getting people to donate to Hawaiian food banks. Not only will people do good by donating food but each donation will be paired with a raffle to entry. The winner of the raffle, along with four friends, will receive a private training session, signed gloves, and dinner with Max Holloway.

For the Hawaiian, to step up and be a part of this challenge was an easy decision. He wants to see the Hawaiian economy rebound and help those in need.

“Unemployment in Hawaii is near 40 percent, and because our economy is based on tourism, it looks like it’s going to be a long road to recovery,” Holloway told UFC.com. “We also got a very high cost of living here, so a lot of people are hurting. The reason why I signed up for this is that the proceeds go directly to the food banks, and the food banks really, really need the help right now.

“If you enter for my experience, you get a chance to train with me in MMA or self-defense, you can bring some friends with you. I’ll give you autographed gloves, and then we’re going to go eat dinner at one of the best places in Hawaii.”

For Max Holloway, he says the focus right now is on the food banks. But, once they tell them they are good, he will look to help other areas of Hawaii and helping his people get back on their feet.

“There’s a lot of needs in Hawaii and all over the world, really, but right now the focus for my team is on the basic needs for Hawaii people, which is food,” Holloway said. “When the food banks tell us they’re good, then we will pivot into helping other areas. But right now, we need to make sure people can continue to eat during these tough times.”