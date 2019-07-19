Max Holloway On Conor McGregor: ‘Some People Win Championship Belts & Some People Defend Them’

Max Holloway started a trend of the bottle cap challenge. There, he hit the cap so perfect that the cap just spun and never went off. Since then, many others have tried, and some have failed. When the Hawaiian was asked about Conor McGregor’s attempt, he did not hold back getting a dig in on the Irishman.

“Some people win championship belts, some people defend them.”



“McGregor’s? If you talk about it, Conor when he kicked it, his bottle cap when straight off. Mine kept on spinning and spinning and stayed on,” Holloway said at the media luncheon. “It is preferences. Some people win championship belts, some people defend them, it is whatever they want.”

Of course, Conor McGregor won the featherweight title back at UFC 194 in December 2015 and his next two fights were at welterweight. After fighting Nate Diaz twice, and still not defending the title, he then fought at lightweight at UFC 205. There, he beat Eddie Alvarez to become the featherweight and lightweight champion.

After holding both belts, he went into boxing to box Floyd Mayweather and was stripped of both titles. So, he held two titles and never defended either. As for Max Holloway, he has defended the featherweight title twice and is set for his third defense against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240.