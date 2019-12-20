Max Holloway Plans To File Lawsuit Over Illness That Removed Him From UFC 226

Max Holloway believes he has solved the mystery behind his illness ahead of UFC 226.

Holloway was scheduled to be on the main card of UFC 226 back in July. He would’ve put the featherweight gold on the line against Brian Ortega in the co-main event. During fight week, fans and analysts noticed that Holloway looked lethargic and was even slurring his words. “Blessed’ ended up pulling out of the fight as he was rushed to the emergency room for treatment.

Max Holloway Working On Lawsuit

UFC president Dana White said he was told Holloway’s illness was due to water poisoning. During an appearance on the JRE MMA Show, Holloway told Joe Rogan that he found out the real reason why but he won’t reveal it as he’s working on a lawsuit (via MMAFighting.com).

“I could tell exactly what it was. It was something we consumed,” Holloway said. “Like right now not that much people know, I left my old management. I’m with new management now and my manager now he’s like a behavioral science guy and he’s probably watching this stream squirming the way I’m talking about it but we got stuff going on.

“I’m looking to work on with lawyers and we plan on suing somebody. There’s a bunch of stuff that I really can’t talk about. That’s why he’s squirming back there. I probably shouldn’t be talking about it too much but that’s what it is. It was something I consumed. I don’t even know if I can tell you [what it was].”

Holloway ended up returning in December of 2018 to meet Ortega. “Blessed” won the fight via TKO.