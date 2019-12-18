Max Holloway Praises Alexander Volkanovski In Classy Statement Following UFC 245

Max Holloway is handling his loss to Alexander Volkanovski to lose his featherweight title with all class.

Holloway took to Instagram to release a statement on the fight and praising Volkanovski for being a champ before he got the belt.

“He was willing to fight for an interim belt. If he couldn’t fight me he was willing to fight anybody even fighters ranked below him. When you’re a champ everybody is below you so Alex was carrying the weight of that belt before Dana wrapped it around his waist. Happy for Alex and Emma and their daughters, and Australia. Same ocean, different waves. See you in the lineup again,” Holloway wrote.

Max Holloway had a difficult 2019 that saw him go 1-2 with a decision loss to Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title and the loss to Volkanovski. His lone win was over Frankie Edgar in July.

It is no surprise Holloway is dealing with the loss with class as that is how he handled it immediately after the fight.

Regardless, the Hawaiian may very well be getting another shot at Volkanovski. Dana White said he would like to see an immediate rematch. Whether or not that happens is to be seen, but Holloway has sent a congratulatory statement to the Aussie.