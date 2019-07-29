Max Holloway Praises Frankie Edgar Following UFC 240

Max Holloway emerged victorious at UFC 240 and he’s got nothing but kind things to say about Frankie Edgar.

Holloway’s win over Edgar this past Saturday night (July 27) marked his third successful UFC featherweight title defense. He’s now gone 14-1 in his last 15 outings. He is riding a 13-fight winning streak at featherweight since one of his last 14 victories was contested at a catchweight of 149 pounds.

Holloway Gives Props To Edgar

Following the UFC 240 event, Holloway released the following post on his Instagram account.

“The GOAT talk always makes me cringe. Legends can coexist. Frankie was gonna win no matter what last night because I am part Frankie. I am who I am as a father and martial artist because of some of the things I’ve learned from Frankie and coach Mark Henry. Proud to be Hawaiian, proud to be honorary Canadian. But if you know this sport the way us fighters know it, every champ reps a little bit of Jersey whether they like it or not because of these two legends.”

Holloway has said he’s working to become a legend in the sport of MMA before his time is up. With wins over the likes of Jose Aldo, Anthony Pettis, Frankie Edgar, and Brian Ortega, he could be well on his way if he keeps up this pace in the coming years. Top-ranked featherweight Alex Volkanovski hopes derail Holloway’s reign as the 145-pound king. He’s considered to be the clear number one contender by fans and media members.