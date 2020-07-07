Max Holloway Questions If Alex Volkanovski Truly Feels He’s A UFC Champion

Max Holloway believes Alex Volkanovski is speaking more like a challenger than a champion.

Holloway and Volkanovski will mix it up a second time for the UFC featherweight championship. Back in Dec. 2019, Volkanovski defeated Holloway via unanimous decision to capture the 145-pound gold. Volkanovski vs. Holloway II will take place on July 11 in the co-main event of UFC 251. The action will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Holloway Unsure If Volkanovski Feels He’s A UFC Champion

Volkanovski has made it clear that he believes he has something to prove in his rematch with Holloway. “The Great” has made it his goal to finish “Blessed” rather than leave it in the hands of the judges again. Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Holloway said Volkanovski’s comments lead him to question if he truly feels he is a UFC titleholder (via MMAJunkie).

“Did you guys interview him yet?” Holloway told MMA Junkie. “Did any of you guys interview him here? How’s he talking? Is he talking like a champion? At the end of the day, I feel like he’s attacking me. He called me out to fight. That (sounds like) something a challenger does, doesn’t it? I don’t know. This guy has been saying stuff. He’s the one who’s been saying he’s got a chip on his shoulder about something. He’s ready to prove something.”

Holloway hadn’t been beaten at featherweight since Aug. 2013 before running into Volkanovski. “Blessed” has said he believes he should’ve had his hand raised on that night. One of Holloway’s arguments is that it was the least amount of damage he had suffered from all his title fights.

