Max Holloway Reacts After Rematch With Alex Volkanovski Promoted To UFC 251 Main Event

Max Holloway will be headlining a UFC pay-per-view once again.

Originally, Holloway was expected to be the co-main event on the stacked UFC 251 card where he was set to fight Alex Volkanovski for the featherweight title. It was a rematch of their UFC 245 bout where it was Volkanovski who won by decision to become the new champion.

The fight was one many fans were looking forward to. So, for the Hawaiian, he says he already felt this scrap was the main event so nothing changes for him after Usman-Burns was removed from the card.

“Nothing changes. I feel like we were already the main event,” Holloway said to MMAJunkie’s John Morgan.

Max Holloway is coming off the loss to Volkanovski to lose his featherweight title. Before that, he defended the strap against Frankie Edgar in July after losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 by decision for the interim lightweight title. The Hawaiian had a tough 2019 but is ready to rebound and try and reclaim his belt and prove he’s the best featherweight in the world.

For Volkanovski, he now gets a bigger bump in profile to headline the first UFC Fight Island show. If he can also go out and beat Max Holloway in back-to-back fights it would cement his legacy.