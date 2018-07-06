Max Holloway Releases Statement After Pulling Out Of UFC 226

Max Holloway has broken his silence after being forced to withdraw from his scheduled UFC featherweight title defense against Brian Ortega in the co-main event of tomorrow’s (Sat. July 7, 2018) UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV).

Holloway was removed from the fight earlier this week after showing concussion-like symptoms, in addition to blurred vision and slurred speech. There’s currently no word yet on what exactly “The Blessed One” is dealing with, but he broke his silence on the matter in a recent Instagram post earlier today (Fri. July 6, 2018):

“It was what it was. Respect to Ortega and his team. Thank you @danawhite and the @UFC staff for making my health priority. Also thank you to @lilheathenmma and @frankieedgar for being about that champ life and stepping up. I see you. To all the fans I know this rollercoaster can be frustrating because my team is also on it with you. All I can say is I’m truly sorry and I hope you guys stay buckled in because it is far from being over. Don’t let the bad surprises distract you from the good surprises in this great sport. The best is still blessed”

We previously noted that several UFC stars – including lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping – took to Twitter to offer their support to Holloway during his health scare. Holloway replied to each of them on Twitter as well:

Thank you my brother. I know you know what it is because your whole team is champions. Peace be with you https://t.co/WEtHgunoh3 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 6, 2018

Thank you champ champ. One of the best minds in this game said we win or learn. This is learning for me. Hope to see you back brother 🇨🇮🤙🏻 https://t.co/qdj9IbZDPg — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 6, 2018

Thank you for being a true friend and calling me out on TV. This fight game breaks when champs can’t be checked https://t.co/IYKTuHsrZw — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 6, 2018

What are your thoughts on Holloway’s statement after pulling out of UFC 226? Let us know in the comments!