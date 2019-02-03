Max Holloway Pays Respect To Jose Aldo Following UFC On ESPN+ 2

Max Holloway has praised a former opponent, who just so happens to be a featherweight great.

Last night (Feb. 2), Jose Aldo took on Renato Moicano in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 2. The former featherweight ruler was in search of his second straight victory in front of a favorable crowd in Fortaleza, Brazil. Aldo stopped Moicano in the second round via TKO.

Max Holloway Gives Props To Jose Aldo

Holloway holds two TKO victories over Aldo. While many have been quick to call “Blessed” the greatest featherweight of all time, Holloway insists that the distinction belongs to Aldo. The reigning featherweight champion continues to be a class act as he paid respect to Aldo following his latest performance:

Not just king of Rio. King of Brazil. King of defending champs. Congrats Ze Aldo. Nothing but love for you my bratha https://t.co/6ijEjBnzvn — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 3, 2019

Aldo has two fights left on his UFC contract. The 145-pound bruiser has said he plans to fight out of his contract and retire at the conclusion of 2019. He wants to return in May for the card in Curitiba, Brazil. A strawweight title bout between champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade is planned for the event. Time will tell if Aldo gets his wish and competes at UFC 237.

As for Holloway, many are still left to wonder if “Blessed” continues to defend his title or move up to the lightweight division. UFC president Dana White hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to see Holloway compete at 155 pounds.