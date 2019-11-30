Max Holloway Respects Conor McGregor For Not Making Things Personal With Him

Max Holloway appreciates Conor McGregor for not going overboard in their rivalry.

Back in Aug. 2013, Holloway and McGregor did battle. The bout happened early in their UFC runs. McGregor earned the unanimous decision victory. The “Notorious” one ended up being a megastar and captured UFC featherweight and lightweight gold. Holloway eventually became the 145-pound title holder and is still the featherweight king.

Holloway Praises McGregor For Not Making Things Personal

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Holloway said that he’s cool with how McGregor has gone about their banter since the 2013 showdown.

“The way he talks is business, and business is business,” Holloway said when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I understand that point of business with someone. There might be a point where you cross a line where it’s not business anymore and it gets personal but he never did that. He never crossed that line. That’s what I respect about him.

“We do jab back and forth but it’s just business. We’re not taking any real jabs at anything real crazy. We didn’t cross that line.”

Holloway is scheduled to defend his UFC featherweight title against Alex Volkanovski at UFC 245 on Dec. 14. McGregor is set to return to action on Jan. 18 against Donald Cerrone. Time will tell if the paths of Holloway and McGregor cross again.