Max Holloway Explains Why He Never Cared About Revenge Against Dustin Poirier

Max Holloway has a loss to Dustin Poirier, but he isn’t out for revenge.

This Saturday night (April 13), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder Holloway will move up in weight class to take on Poirier. The bout will be contested for the interim UFC lightweight title. Holloway vs. Poirier II will headline UFC 236.

Holloway Not Worried About Getting Revenge

Back in Feb. 2012, Holloway and Poirier clashed. Poirier ended up snagging the submission win. Fast forward to 2019 and both men are in the prime of their careers. Speaking to reporters, “Blessed” explained why revenge was never on his mind (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If it happened, it happened. If we cross paths, we cross paths. I didn’t spend too much time thinking about it. People dwell on the past and say, ‘You got to get this one back.’ I don’t care. I don’t care if I got it back. But our paths cross. OK, cool. We get to do this again, we get to run it back. It’s a long time ago. Max that you guys are looking at today would’ve bodied 20-year-old Max. I would’ve put him in a cemetery right down the road from my street and visited him every day on the weekends. Now we here with Dustin.”

UFC 236 will also feature an interim UFC middleweight title bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya.