Max Holloway Says ‘100 Percent’ He Will Fight At Lightweight Again

Max Holloway’s bid to become the interim lightweight champion fell short in April at UFC 236. There, he fought and lost to Dustin Poirier who was just much bigger and more powerful than the Hawaiian.

Although he lost the fight and returned to featherweight, Holloway isn’t ruling out a return to lightweight.

“100 percent [I will return to lightweight],” Holloway said to MMA Fighting. “There’s a future for me in the heavyweight division just watch me. It is what it is. That first fight, it’s not how you start the race, it’s how you finish.

“I’m contracted as a 145’er with a belt and I didn’t want to be holding up people or holding up a division. That’s why I came back. If they want me back at 155, who knows? The main event slot is 170. You don’t know what happens fight night. I’ll fight my fight and if they need someone to hurry up and go out there and fight, “Blessed” is here.”

Max Holloway believes he learned quite a bit on that fight to help him in his next attempt at lightweight.

“I learned a lot about myself in that fight,” Holloway explained. “I dug deep. I’m a fighter. I’ll fight heavyweight if I like. I did things and stood in front of him that guys in his weight couldn’t do. There’s a lot of things we took away from that fight and it’s only a loss if you don’t take anything away. We took a lot away.

“I learned. It’s either win or learn and that’s what we did. I learned a lot in that fight, I learned a lot about myself. I learned about my team and coaches and we came back strong. We took everything we learned from that fight and brought it into the next fight [against Frankie Edgar] and you saw how that went.”