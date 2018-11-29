Max Holloway Scoffs at Brian Ortega Being A Hard Fight

The main event for UFC 231 will feature Max Holloway defending his featherweight championship against Brian Ortega. In what will be one of the most anticipated bouts of the year, the odds are currently close to even, with Holloway listed as a slim -130 favorite, and Ortega at +110. Many fans are having a difficult time predicting a winner for this showdown, but the reigning champion sees matters differently. In fact, his only game plan heading into next Saturday’s title fight is to make it all look easy:

“I’m going to go out there and do what I do best,” Holloway told MMAjunkie. “I’m going to open the door for you and whenever you’re ready, grab your hand and walk you through it. Thank you, come again. People keep saying this is going to be one of my hardest fights. I’m going to go out there and make people like, ‘What was that?’ That’s my game plan.”

Holloway’s sights are set squarely on the undefeated Brian Ortega, but earlier today it was revealed that Renato Moicano will be on standby to fill in for the main event should either Holloway or Ortega fail to make it to Toronto. This is a trivial detail for Holloway, who is willing to fight anyone at any time, as proven by his willingness to step in and face one of the most feared men in the promotion at UFC 223:

“I would take him on three hours’ notice,” Holloway said of Moicano. “I’ll take you on an hour’s notice. I don’t care. Everyone was like, ‘The Khabib (Nurmagomedov) fight, you’re crazy for taking this on a weeks’ notice.’ Look, they’re taking the fight with me. You’re taking a fight with me. I don’t care who it is. Whoever. They’ve got to remember who they’re fighting and who they’re fighting against, and that’s me.”

Do you agree with Max Holloway? Will he surprise fans with a dominant victory over Brian Ortega at UFC 231?