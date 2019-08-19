Max Holloway Sends Classy Message To Daniel Cormier Following UFC 241

Max Holloway has a heartfelt message for Daniel Cormier.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 17), Cormier put the heavyweight gold on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. While “DC” was doing well in the early going, Miocic was able to adjust. Once Miocic started digging to the body in the fourth round, he clocked Cormier upstairs and earned the TKO victory.

Holloway Is All Class In His Message To Cormier

Holloway, who was in attendance for UFC 241, took to his Instagram account to send an encouraging message to the former two-division champion.

“I can’t even remember how DC entered my life. He’s like the kid who sits at your lunch table and talks to you just so he can eat some of your food. Now here we are… my big brother. Big brother to Khabib. Captain to AKA. Coach at Gilroy High. Legacy isn’t about the belts you take from the sport. It’s about what you leave behind.

So many of us out here chasing things for ourselves and DC been out here chasing the next lunch tables, finding the next generation he can pay it forward to. I don’t know what DC’s family will decide to do. But I know he has nothing left to prove, and even if he did we’ll all still be here proving it for him every day. And when we’re done, it’ll be some kids from Gilroy taking our spots, still proving what doesn’t have to be proven any more.

That DC is still and will always be the number one pound for pound daddest man on the planet. Bruce Buffer don’t need you in there to do his job. But I need you to do mine. Rest up and get back to my lunch table big brother. I love you.”

Cormier’s next move is unclear at this time. Going into UFC 241, Cormier said it would take something big to convince him to have another fight. “DC” has noted that he’s going to have a discussion with his family before making a decision.