Max Holloway Shares Heartfelt Statement On COVID-19 Pandemic

Max Holloway continues to be one of the nicest people in all of MMA.

With the world dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, many fighters said they want to continue to fight. Yet, former UFC featherweight champion, Max Holloway took to Instagram to release a long statement on the illness and why people need to take it seriously as this isn’t a fight he wants to take in deep waters.

“I don’t think there’s a doc out there who would say COVID-19 is more dangerous than fighting for a living. I’m not afraid of it to be honest. It’s like the flu but 10x more deadly. So what? I put myself in more danger every day. So for anybody else who feels that way I agree.⁣

“But I also learned it’s not about me. I can carry it. I can have no symptoms like Donovan Mitchell. Then I can give it to my grandma and maybe she doesn’t beat it. Then what? All my UFC title belts ain’t gonna make me tough enough to deal with that responsibility.⁣

“Hawaii doesn’t have that many hospital beds… If just a few hundred elderly need to be in ICU for treatment then what? What happens then when Sista Moki gets in a car accident and the ICU is already full? I don’t know. Nobody does and we don’t want to find out.⁣

“This isn’t about most of us who could get it and beat it. It’s about the people who won’t beat it so we gotta make sure we do our part to protect them. Take the social distancing seriously. Pretend you already have it. Distance yourself to protect others AND yourself.⁣

“I know when the govt says “prepare but don’t panic” that basically screams panic. I get it. But none of us need 48 rolls of toilet paper… So if you know someone who may need supplies, we need to help them and share. But also remember we could already have it and not know, so be VERY careful?⁣

“And if you see me in the store, smile, point to the ground if you one banga, but we don’t need to take photos. Most people who go to the store in normal times probably only interact with one or two strangers. When I go anywhere I have hundreds of interactions, a lot of people come up to me. I’m a magnet for viruses. It’s not good for your loved ones health for you to interact with me now. ⁣

“I promise when this is all over my team will do meet and greets so everyone who wants a photo or autograph can get one, so don’t worry you will not be missing your chance. ⁣

“This isn’t practice. This is a fight. You guys know me. I love to take fights into deep waters. This isn’t one we want to take into deep waters. The quicker we can slow the spread the quicker we get back to normal 🤙🏻”

There is no question Max Holloway is one of the nicest people in MMA and he continues to show why here.