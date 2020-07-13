Max Holloway Speaks On UFC 251 Loss To Alex Volkanovski

Max Holloway has spoken out on his UFC 251 loss.

On July 11, Holloway challenged Alex Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight championship in a rematch. Holloway was hoping to avenge his Dec. 2019 title loss. The rematch was close and dramatic with Volkanovski pulling off the split nod. UFC president Dana White spoke to reporters after the fight and he didn’t agree with the judges.

Max Holloway Talks UFC 251 Loss

Holloway was made aware of some threats made to media members who believe the Volkanovski decision wasn’t a robbery. “Blessed” took to Twitter to urge fight fans to stop the nonsense.

Just landed in Vegas for another quarantine and was told some guys in the media are receiving threats for saying my fight was not a robbery. This is not ok. I appreciate everyone who wants to ride for me but that ain't it. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 13, 2020

Life isn't fair. It's even more unfair for many many other people in the world than it will ever be for me. People are unemployed right now with no end in sight and it's not their fault. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 13, 2020

It is what it was. Nothing changed for me as a fighter. We proved our point. I still have my five belts at home. I'm 28 and healthy. Blessed era continues. Bless yourself 🤙🏻 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 13, 2020

Holloway has now dropped two straight bouts and may find himself in the back of the line when it comes to the featherweight title picture. Having gone 0-2 against Volkanovski, a third bout isn’t likely to happen anytime soon. Holloway’s record drops to 22-6.

As for Volkanovski, he isn’t short on options for his next bout. The 145-pound champion could very well face the winner of Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez. Bouts with the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega can’t be ruled out either. Then there’s the wildcard of Henry Cejudo potentially coming out of retirement to challenge for the featherweight gold.