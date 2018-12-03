Max Holloway Still Puzzled Over UFC 226 Pullout

Max Holloway is still trying to figure out why his body was shutting down ahead of UFC 226.

Holloway was set to defend his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 226 back in July. It wasn’t meant to be as the champion was forced to pull out after his body began shutting down. Some pointed towards a poor weight cut or a concussion while sparring. UFC president Dana White claimed he was told it was water poisoning.

Max Holloway Talks Body Shutting Down

Holloway recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, he discussed his own investigation into what happened leading up to UFC 226:

“We don’t know. We took the tests [for what] they thought it was. Like I said before, we took all the testing, we passed all the testing, and [all of the results] came back looking great, so at the end of the day, we’ll see. I’ve still got an ongoing private investigation with trying to figure out what’s going on, me and my team, because we’re still trying to figure it out. But at the end of the day, it’s not the big things that they thought. So right now I can’t comment too much on it because we’ve still got the investigation going on, but that’s it.”

Holloway insists that he’s 100 percent healthy now and he’s ready to defend his gold this Saturday night (Dec. 8). Holloway vs. Ortega will headline UFC 231 inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event.

Do you expect Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega to take place as scheduled?