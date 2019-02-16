Max Holloway Teases Lightweight Jump For Tony Ferguson Fight

UFC 236 is currently without a main event. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down on April 13th, with an official venue or location yet to be determined. Also, no headliner has been announced for the card. One fan had some fun and fantasy-booked a super fight between UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson for an interim lightweight title in the headliner.

The event’s official Wikipedia page showed Holloway vs. Ferguson as the headliner for a few minutes before it was fixed. However, Holloway took a screenshot of the page, sharing it on Twitter. He captioned it with the following:

“Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to copy my back tattoo then tell me I’ve just been blessed”

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to copy my back tattoo then tell me I've just been blessed pic.twitter.com/1aDZgHNMJH — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 15, 2019

In the era of superfights, this one would certainly be welcomed with open arms by mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. Both men are on ridiculous win streaks at the moment. Holloway has won 13-straight against names like Jose Aldo (twice), Brian Ortega, Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephen, and more.

Ferguson is on an 11-fight win streak, beating the likes of Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza to name a few. With lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov expected to be sidelined for most of the year, an interim title fight between Ferguson and Holloway isn’t outside the realm of possibilities.

Would you like to see Holloway vs. Ferguson?