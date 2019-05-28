Max Holloway Thinks UFC Wanted More From Alex Volkanovski

Max Holloway doesn’t get the sense that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials were enamored with Alex Volkanovski’s performance against Jose Aldo.

Holloway is scheduled to defend his UFC featherweight title against Frankie Edgar on July 27. The bout is expected to headline UFC 240. Some were puzzled by the news as Volkanovski’s win over Aldo seemed to make him a lock for the 145-pound title shot. Holloway has a theory on why “The Great” isn’t competing for his gold before Edgar.

Holloway Unsure UFC Is Impressed With Volkanovski

Speaking to reporters at Tactical Strength and Conditioning, Holloway gave his take on why he’s fighting Edgar next instead of Volkanovski (via Hawaii News Now):

“The UFC was holding off for that Alex and Jose fight and I think they wanted to see something more, I don’t know. Maybe they put him in the oven to let him bake a little more for me. Look at what I had to do, you know? I had to bake in the oven for a bit. I think they had the temperature on at about 200 (degrees) or something. It is what it is. I can’t wait. If that’s the guy and that’s the date, that’s the date. But first things first: We got ‘The Answer’ and I got a bunch of questions so I can’t wait.”

UFC 240 will be held inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Holloway vs. Edgar is the only bout announced for the card. MMA News will provide updates on UFC 240 as they become available.