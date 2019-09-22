Max Holloway vs. Alex Volkanovski Reportedly Set For UFC 245

It looks Max Holloway vs. Alex Volkanovski will take place at UFC 245.

The Daily Telegraph reports that UFC featherweight champion Holloway will defend his gold against Volkanovski at UFC 245. The event is set to be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 14. This will be Holloway’s fourth title defense.

Holloway successfully defended the featherweight title back in July. He defeated Frankie Edgar via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 240. Holloway hasn’t been beaten in a featherweight bout since Aug. 2013 and that was to Conor McGregor. The most recent loss on the record of “Blessed” occurred in an interim lightweight title bout against Dustin Poirier back in April.

As for Volkanovski, he’s riding a 17-fight winning streak. He hasn’t been defeated since May 2013. In his last outing, Volkanvoski bested Jose Aldo via unanimous decision. Volkanovski became just the third man to defeat Aldo under the UFC banner.

UFC 245 will feature a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie. UFC president Dana White confirmed to reporters that UFC 245 will feature three title bouts.

