Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega Set as Main Event for UFC 231 in Toronto

A highly anticipated featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and top contender Brian Ortega is finally set for UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news on Monday night following an initial report from TSN that the matchup was official.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about the fight but only recently did ink dry on the contracts for Holloway to defend his title against Ortega in Toronto.

The matchup was originally going to take place at UFC 226 in July but Holloway was pulled off the card after experiencing concussion like symptoms that forced him out of the fight.

Holloway underwent extensive testing with physicians and while a root cause to his symptoms was never found, he was cleared to return to action and given a clean bill of health.

Now the Hawaiian will look to defend his featherweight title for a second consecutive time while facing arguably his toughest challenge to date.

Ortega has run roughshod through the featherweight division while working his way up the ranks. Most recently, Ortega became the first fighter in history to finish former champion Frankie Edgar by TKO to secure his spot as the No. 1 contender.

Ortega hopes to carry on his win streak when he faces Holloway in the main event from Toronto at the Scotiabank Centre on Dec. 8.

The featherweight title fight will be joined by a second championship bout as a new women’s flyweight queen will be crowned when Valentina Shevchenko takes on Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event.

