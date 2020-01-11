Maycee Barber: ‘I’m A Completely Different Fighter Than All The Women Out There’

Maycee Barber feels she stands out from the pack.

Fight fans are sure to have their eyes glued on Barber in 2020. She is one of the fastest rising prospects in MMA and could very well transition to becoming a title contender soon. Roxanne Modafferi stands in her way on Jan. 18. The two will collide on the featured prelim bout on the UFC 246 card.

Barber Says She Isn’t Like Other Female Fighters

Barber spoke to the UFC ahead of her showdown with Modafferi. She explained what makes her stand out among other women in MMA (via MMAJunkie.com).

"I'm a completely different fighter than all the women out there. How many women have you seen that have four fights under the @UFC name and four finishes?" – Hear @MayceeBarber talk about what makes her different and about having @ShowtimePettis as a mentor ahead of #UFC246 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/sBEZPuR3ME — UFC News (@UFCNews) January 9, 2020

“I’ve shown that I’m a completely different fighter, you know?” Barber told UFC News. “I’m a completely different fighter than all the women out there. How many women have you seen that have had four fights under the UFC name, and four finishes?”

“I’ve talked to a lot of coaches, and a lot of them have been like, ‘I really don’t like women’s fighting,’ and their reason why is because most women’s fights go the distance, and I’ve never done that, so I feel like I’m completely different in that sense, and that’s something I always strive for.”

Stick with MMA News next weekend for live coverage of UFC 246. We’ll be providing live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.