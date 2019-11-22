UFC’s Maycee Barber is Over Paige VanZant

Maycee Barber seems to have finally given up on her quest to fight Paige VanZant.

For several months, Maycee Barber has been calling out Paige VanZant, whether in an Octagon interview or in any of the other several times she has been interviewed outside of the cage. As of yet, the fight has not materialized. Recently, Paige VanZant made her disinterest in fighting Barber subtly transparent when she published an Instagram post tagging all the fighters she would be interested in fighting, which was the entire UFC womens’ strawweight and flyweight rosters. Now, Barber is set to face Roxanne Modaferri at UFC 246, but she claims this was only after VanZant formally turned her down:

“Yeah, they offered it to Paige at 125; she said no,” Barber said in a recent appearance on Submission Radio. “From what I heard, she said she wanted to fight at 115, but she would need more time. So, as far as I know, it’s offered to her at 125 when she wants to take the fight at 125. And other than that, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing with my career. And when she decides to fight, we’ll fight.”

Maycee Barber casted doubt on whether VanZant will ever be physically capable of competing at strawweight again, but ultimately has decided that the entire PVZ chase no longer matters to her and that she is over it.

“Honestly, I don’t think she can ever make 115 again.,” Barber said. “And it’s been said multiple times that her family would not support that, and I could understand. I mean, look, the cut to 115 just does not make sense for her, especially with her new addition.

“But honestly, I’ve moved past it,” Barber continued. “I’m focused on moving up through the ranks. And when she decides to fight, if she decides to fight, then I’ll still be here, and I’m totally down to beat her up. But until then, I’m really not worried about it. I don’t care either way.

“My career will be successful no matter what, if I beat her up or not. That was just kind of like a bonus: beat her up and prove a point, but that’s it,” Barber concluded.

Do you believe this marks the end of the Maycee Barber/Paige VanZant feud?