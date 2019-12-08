Maycee Barber: Modafferi “Way Better” Fighter Than Paige VanZant

From a skill standpoint, Maycee Barber believes that she has drawn a much tougher opponent in Roxanne Modafferi than she would have if she got her wish to fight Paige VanZant.

Maycee Barber has moved on from Paige VanZant and has made it clear that she is “over it,” and this comes after having her call-outs spurned repeatedly by VanZant. Instead, Barber will be facing Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246 on January 18th, and she believes she will face a tougher challenge as a result:

“Roxanne is way better of a fighter than Paige VanZant, and there’s a lot of women out there who are a tougher fight,” Barber said in an interview with Submission Radio recently. “Paige VanZant just did the marketing well, and that was because the UFC got behind her on that. But like I’ve said multiple times, she didn’t hold up her end of the deal, and she didn’t continue to progress as a fighter. She just continued to progress on the more marketing and media side of that. So, yeah, there’s a lot more girls that have been working their butts off a lot more than Paige has.”

Maycee Barber last competed at UFC on ESPN 6 in a dominant victory over Gillian Robertson. Roxanne Modafferi is ranked two positions above Barber at #8 and will be looking to rebound from a loss in July to Jennifer Maia.

