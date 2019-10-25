Maycee Barber Reacts To Paige VanZant Not Wanting To Fight Her

Maycee Barber is not impressed by Paige VanZant’s Instagram post.

It’s clear that Barber and VanZant have bad blood brewing. Barber has been calling for a bout with VanZant and has ripped her for what she views as squandering opportunities handed to her by the UFC. “12 Gauge” ripped Barber and accused her of messaging her husband, Austin Vanderford, in an attempt to get the fight.

Maycee Barber Responds To Paige VanZant

VanZant made a post on Instagram naming pretty much every strawweight on the UFC roster who has her respect, except for Barber. VanZant’s manager told MMAFighting that “12 Gauge” has no interest in fighting Barber due to her “disrespect.” Barber made her own Instagram post in response (via BJPenn.com).

Maycee Barber (@MayceeBarber) just posted this to her IG. Apparently her response to Paige VanZant’s (@paigevanzant) statement earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/ogHsbrAIPO — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 25, 2019

“Alright, so I’m out at the P.I. (UFC Performance Institute) getting my recovery in, and this thing, my little phone here, just keeps blowing up about Paige VanZant trying to get a fight. She keeps going on and on about this respect and this trying to get a girl from her girl power union to come out and fight her in the cage.” Maycee Barber said. “And listen Paige, I’m not looking to fight you out of respect. I’m looking to go out there and sign a contract to fight another girl and have her actually show up. And I saw your thing on TMZ about begging Dana for a fight and listen. Dana White, TMZ, Paige Vanzant, I’m right here! I’ve been waiting. So either sign the contract and show up, otherwise give me a contract with someone with the last name VanZant.”