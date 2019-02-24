Maycee Barber Vows To Be Biggest Star in UFC History

Maycee Barber is not here to take part, she’s here to take over.

The 20-year old prospect is currently undefeated at 6-0 and she got her UFC break by an impressive showing on the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series with a TKO victory over Jamie Colleen. Barber would go on to win her UFC debut in dominant fashion over Hannah Cifers. This is just the beginning. Maycee Barber has dubbed herself “The Future” and she told UFC President Dana White directly just how bright The Future will be for the UFC:

“I told him that I was gonna be as big, if not bigger than Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey and all of the stars he has,” Barber told MMA Fighting. “And I am one of his next big stars. There aren’t very many right now, especially females. And I fit that perfectly. Just in terms of the person I want to portray in terms of the sport, I feel like I could fill that.”

Mayce Barber may be young, but she is wise enough to know that it’s going to take more than dominant performances and an undefeated record to become a global brand, and she welcomes the entertainment side of the industry:

“I hear a lot of people complaining about how much they hate interviews or how much they dread taking pictures,” Barber said. “But I mean, that’s the sport we chose. That’s what comes with it. And if you want to be successful in something, you have to be all in. You’ve gotta just learn to enjoy life just the way it is. And enjoy every little bit of it.

Maycee Barber’s next contest will be against JJ Aldrich at UFC Nashville on March 23rd.

Do you believe Maycee Barber has the potential to be bigger than Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey?