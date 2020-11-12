Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso Set for Feb 13 UFC Fight Night

By Clyde Aidoo

A slugfest is headed to the women’s flyweight division when strikers Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso clash this February.

In a bout that is sure to cure the sleepy eye, Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso will reportedly square off this February in a fight that could easily steal the show. Both women like to stand and bang, as nearly half of their combined 20 wins have come by way of knockout. So while the viewer will be wide awake from the onset of the scrap, the same may not be said for the combatants by its conclusion.

Since her entry into the UFC, Maycee Barber has remained vocal about her goal of becoming the youngest UFC champion of all time, an honor currently held by Jon Jones, who won the world title at 23 years and 8 months. Currently at 22 and 6 months, Maycee Barber will have some work to do to reach her goal, particularly after suffering the first setback of her career at the hands of Roxanne Modafferi in January. Barber suffered a knee injury during the bout with Modaferri and has been sidelined since, and there isn’t a much better way to announce her return than defeating proven veteran Alexa Grasso.

Alexa Grasso knows what it’s like to enter the UFC undefeated and suffer setbacks after the fact. Her latest setback occurred at the hands of former strawweight champion Carla Esparza in a Fight of the Night winner, only for Grasso to bounce back by debuting in a new division in a stellar flyweight debut that saw her defeat Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision. If that performance is any indication, Grasso has most certainly found her home at flyweight, and she has an opportunity to further validate that assessment when she takes on the prodigious Maycee Barber next year.

What’s your early, pre-2021 prediction for this flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso Set for Feb 13 UFC Fight Night

A slugfest is headed to the women’s flyweight division when strikers Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso clash this February.
Read more
UFC

Paul Felder Discusses Potential Retirement After UFC on ESPN+ 41

There is still a chance that Paul Felder’s short-term future could involve retirement after his UFC on ESPN+41 main event against Rafael...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 252 Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals Set

The Bellator 252 weigh-ins were held earlier today. All fighters on the main card successfully made weight while three missed weight from...
Read more
UFC

Mike Winkeljohn Explains How Jon Jones Would Beat Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic

Mike Winekljohn is confident his pupil, Jon Jones would defeat Stipe Miocic. Jones has hinted at a move to...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Not Committed To Fighting At Light Heavyweight After Jan Blachowicz Bout

Israel Adesanya believes he is a natural middleweight. In early 2021, Adesanya will be moving up in weight to...
Read more
Bellator

Aaron Pico Says He’s ‘Very Happy That I Did Lose’ To Help Shape Career

Aaron Pico is glad he lost early on in his career. Pico was a hyped-up prospect and signed to...
Read more
Bellator

Vadim Nemkov’s First Bellator Title Defense Will Be Against Phil Davis, Not Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson will not be getting the first crack at new light heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov. Bellator president, Scott...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator Not Interested In Signing Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva recently dropped what likely is his final UFC fight to Uriah Hall and UFC President Dana White said he'd never...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube