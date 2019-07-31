Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson Targeted For UFC Boston

Maycee Barber will return to the Octagon in October for the first time since breaking her hand. The 12th ranked flyweight will take on unranked Gillian Robertson at UFC Boston according to ESPN.

Barber, who is 7-0, is coming off of a TKO win over J.J. Aldrich at UFC Nashville earlier this year. It was also her flyweight debut. Before that, in her Octagon debut at strawweight, she TKO’d Hannah Cifers. “The Future” is just 21-years-old and has said time and time again she will be the youngest UFC champion and she is certainly on that path.

Robertson, meanwhile, is making a quick turnaround. She fought at UFC 240 on Saturday and has already agreed to a new deal. The Canadian has the most wins and finishes in the division and coming off of a TKO win over Sarah Frota. She also has wins over the likes of Molly McCann, Emily Whitmire, and Hannah Cifers among others in her career.

UFC Boston goes down on Oct. 18 and the two have verbally agreed to the fight. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Chris Weidman taking on Dominick Reyes.